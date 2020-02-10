Two men injured in Littlehampton house incident

Two men were injured in an incident which happened in Littlehampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Thursday, January 30.

According to police, at about 11pm, police officers and the ambulance service were sent to a house in Bell Davies Road, Littlehampton, after two men were reported to be injured.

A grey Audi Q5 was also reported stolen from the address, police said.

Both men were treated for their injuries once paramedics arrived.

However, ‘the exact circumstances and cause of their injuries remain unclear’, a police spokesman said.

They added: “Neither victim is supporting the police investigation and there are no independent witnesses, and the investigation has therefore been filed, pending any new information coming to light.”

Sussex Police was still looking for witnesses to the theft of the car.

The spokesman said: “Anyone with any information about this vehicle is urged to report it online, quoting serial 1448 of 30/01.”

For more information about reporting crime, visit the Sussex Police website.