Two films will be played at Screen on the Green

Two films will be played at the Screen on the Green, it was announced at the finalisation of the town council’s annual budget.

Littlehampton Town Council agreed to increase council tax by £2.19 a year for Band D households, a 1.9 per cent increase, at a full council meeting on January 25. It will now total £117.91 a year.

Families dressed up as pirates for the annual Screen On The Green outdoor cinema. Picture: Scott Ramsey SUS-170822-165657001

In exchange for this rise, the council promised to show two films at this year’s Screen on the Green event in East Green during the summer, with one playing in the day and another in the evening.

More details about the popular film screening will be confirmed by the council in the run-up to the event.

Speaking at full council, councillor James Walsh, chair of the policy and finance committee, said: “The council is committed to maintaining and enhancing existing services and it is doing so by ensuring that priorities are clear, achievable and beneficial for the town.

“Much of the capital investment emanating from this budget is achieved by the careful use of earmarked reserves.”

For the first time in the town’s history, wheelchair accessible allotments will be available at Kingley Gate, and the town council will be investing in a new skate park through a partnership with Arun District Council.

In good news for bus users, the town council will continue funding the town’s bus service, and a beacon lighting event will take place to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It also showed its support for groups and charities by increasing its grants schemes budget by £3,000 to £20,000.

It has also got funding to develop a free WiFi service on the seafront, and new town gateways will be installed.

In the future, the council will explore options for a new building for the Keystone Centre or another youth facility, a town centre community building and a playground at Rosemead Park.

The precept brought in by council tax for the financial year will total £1,132,449, with total expenditure expected to be £1,411,508. The difference will be financed by the council’s reserves.