Two bedroom Worthing retirement apartment adapted for wheelchair access

This superb two bedroom second floor retirement flat is just a short distance from Worthing town centre.

The property, in Rotary Lodge, has been adapted for wheelchair access.

Property SUS-191101-152857003

| More property news – Versatile six bedroom Worthing house in a popular location with spacious accommodation; Four bedroom Angmering house close to school on the market for £360,000; Shoreham Beach house with breathtaking sea views and a swimming pool; Two bedroom Rustington house in a quiet location yards from the village centre; East Preston retirement apartment with two bedrooms close to village centre; Rustington apartment on top floor on the market for £150,000; New three bedroom Angmering house on Cresswell Park estate; Versatile three bedroom Worthing apartment with views of the English Channel |

Internally the property has an automatic remote-controlled electric door leading into a spacious entrance hall with a separate WC and built-in storage cupboards.

The kitchen has a hob, sink and breakfast bar lowered for wheelchair use, and opens into the lounge.

Bedroom one has built-in bedroom furniture and opens to an en-suite shower room which has a wash hand basin lowered and a track and hoist which runs through to the bedroom.

Property SUS-191101-152306003

Communal gardens surround the property with visitors and residents parking.

This retirement flat at Rotary Lodge is spacious, secure and beautifully designed, with emergency response alarms – and your pets are more than welcome.

There are also a variety of facilities including a hair and beauty salon, restaurant and conservatory.

Price £250,000.

Property SUS-191101-152937003

For more information contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk

Property SUS-191101-152927003

Property SUS-191101-152917003