Two bedroom Rustington house in a quiet location yards from the village centre

This well presented two bedroom home is just yards from Rustington village centre on the quiet and well maintained Church Farm Gardens estate.

The property, in Fittleworth Garden, is less than a mile from the sea while Angmering railway station is just over a mile away.

The front door opens into an enclosed hallway, with access to a cloakroom, then into the open-plan living and dining area, and a through door to the kitchen and rear door giving access to the courtyard garden.

On the second floor there are two good size double bedrooms and family bathroom with bath and electric shower over.

Outside, the rear garden is low maintenance being mainly laid with paving slabs, and there are also flowerbed borders and a door leading into a larger-than-average garage.

Price offers in excess of £250,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 7 Broadmark Parade, Broadmark Lane, Rustington, BN16 2NE. Telephone 01903 680768 or email: rustington@cooper-adams.com