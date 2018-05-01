Two arrested after ram-raid at Shoreham Co-Op

Sussex Police has confirmed a man and teenager have been arrested following an attempted break-in at the Co-Op, High Street Shoreham.

A spokesman confirmed officers were called at 1.30am this morning.

ATTEMPT RAM RAID CO-OP SHOREHAM HIGH STREET Pic: Eddie Mitchell

They added: “A 4x4 had been used to ram-raid the store, causing significant damage, however attempts to gain entry were unsuccessful.

“A number of police units were deployed, and two vehicles suspected of being involved in the incident – a Daihatsu 4x4 and a Mercedes Sprinter – were located and boxed in on the M25 close to Leatherhead, Surrey.

“Two people were subsequently arrested and remain in police custody at this stage.

“They are a 17-year-old boy from Woking in Surrey, arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance, and a 26-year-old man from Epsom in Surrey, arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when requesting to do so by a police officer and attempted burglary.”

Enquiries are ongoing and there are no further details available at this stage, they added.