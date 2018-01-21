TV show on lookout for gifted children

Producers are looking for contestants to take part in the next series of Child Genius.

They are on the hunt for the nation’s brightest children to compete for the title.

A Mensa backed open day is also running on Saturday, January 27 in London, with organisers looking for parents from Sussex with a child aged eight to 12 who could be interested in registering their child and also applying for the next series of Child Genius.

Child Genius is a reality competition series produced by Wall to Wall Media and broadcast on Channel 4.

There have been five series, with one broadcast each year since 2013.

If anyone is interested in registering their children for the event on January 27 and/or applying to be on the series email child.genius@walltowall.co.uk or ring 0207 241 9225 for further details.