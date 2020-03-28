Trust makes ‘difficult decision’ to suspend visiting at hospitals in West Sussex

A hospital trust has made the ‘difficult, but essential, decision’ to suspend visiting throughout its hospitals in West Sussex.

The Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, Southlands Hospital in Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing Hospital, made the announcement yesterday.

Worthing Hospital

It comes as restrictions on people’s movement are put in place in order to curb the spread of coronavirus and reduce pressure on the NHS.

From now on, the only visitors who will be allowed in its hospitals are:

– A single birth partner for a woman in labour

– A single parent for a child in paediatrics

– Carers with a carer’s passport or a carer’s card

– Visitors for an end of life patient. To ensure compassion whilst delivering safe care, the number of visitors permitted at this time will be at the ward manager’s discretion.

A spokesman said: “We know this a worrying time and we will make every effort to help patients stay connected with the people who matter most to them.”

In children’s units only one parent/carer is permitted and no siblings.

Two parents are permitted in the neonatal units. No other visitors are permitted.

A spokesman said that people should contact the ward area and discuss with the ward manager if there were ‘exceptional circumstances’.

A message from the Editor, Gary Shipton:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

But I also have an urgent plea to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality local news on this free-to-read site and in print, please purchase a copy of our newspaper as well. With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on our town centres and many of our valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you buying a copy.

Our journalists are highly trained by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards anywhere in the world. Our content is universally trusted - as all independent research proves.

As Baroness Barran said in a House of Lords debate this week on the importance of journalists: “Not only are they a trusted source of facts, but they will have a role to play in rallying communities and getting the message across about how we can keep ourselves and our families safe, and protect our NHS. Undoubtedly, they have a critical role.”

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis. In return we will continue to forensically cover the local news - not only the impact of the virus but all the positive and uplifting news happening in these dark days.

In addition, please write to your MP urging the Government to provide some additional financial support for local newspapers and their websites like this one and ensuring that supermarkets continue to stock them. I cannot stress enough how important such an intervention would be.

We thank all our readers and advertisers for their understanding and support - and we wish YOU all the best in the coming weeks. Keep safe, and follow the Government advice. Thank you.