Travellers move into Littlehampton road

Travellers have moved into a road in Littlehampton, the council has said.

A spokesman for Arun District Council said: “Please be aware you do not need to call us regarding the travellers in Water Lane, Littlehampton.

“We have already been informed of their presence and our officers are completing the necessary investigations.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

