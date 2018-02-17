TRAVEL: ‘Serious car collision’ affects train lines

Trains are unable to run between Horsham and Barnham due to a ‘serious car collision’ at a level crossing, according to National Rail.

UPDATE: Two dead after collision at Barns Green level crossing

A spokesman from National Rail said: “Due to a serious car collision with a level crossing requiring emergency service attendance, all lines in the Christ’s Hospital area are blocked and trains are currently unable to run between Horsham and Barnham.

“This will most likely be in place for most of the day.”

A rail replacement bus service will be implemented between Horsham and Barnham, however this will be an infrequent service, the spokesman said.

Services will be severely delayed towards Horsham, Barnham, Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central.

Customers should use alternative routes as services are severely delayed.

The spokesman added: “Southern are working with Network Rail and the emergency services to assist trains in the area as the power supply has had to be switched off.

“Southern are currently working on plans to ensure that they can continue running a train service.”