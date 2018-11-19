Worthing and Shoreham gridlock to continue as 'A27 closed until at least 11am'

The gridlock in Worthing and Shoreham is set to continue as the A27 is expected to be closed until at least 11am.

A woman and a child were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision near the Sussex Pad traffic lights. Click here to read more.

Police said the eastbound lane of the A27 was likely to remain closed until at least 11am while investigations took place.

The collision has caused gridlock in Worthing, Shoreham and Lancing, with the eastbound lane of the A259 filled with stationary traffic from Shoreham all the way back to Worthing town centre at around 9.30am this morning.