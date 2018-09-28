Woman on car bonnet seriously injured in Ringmer collision

A woman who was on the bonnet of a car suffered serious injuries after it collided with two parked cars in Ringmer in the early hours of Friday morning (September 28), according to police.

Police said the incident happened in Anchor Field, Ringmer, at about 12.24am on Friday.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Friday

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “The 24-year-old local woman had been on the bonnet of a grey Audi S3 which collided with two parked cars – a grey Volkswagen Golf and a red Citroen C1 – causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head.

“She was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries, where she remains at this stage.

“The Audi driver, a 28-year-old man from Ringmer, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and failing to stop after a road traffic collision, and remains in police custody at this stage.”