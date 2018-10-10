Woman injured as car flips over in Worthing

Emergency services are at the scene after a car flipped over in Worthing.

The ambulance service was called at 10.20am to St Lawrence Road, Worthing, where a car had turned onto its side.

The car flipped over in St Lawrence Road

According to Sussex Police, the car collided with a parked car.

Read more:

Opening date announced for Worthing’s 24 hour gym

Man arrested after 'smashing Worthing Hospital window'

Roof fire at Worthing mental health hospital site sparks emergency response

An ambulance service spokesman said the driver was treated for cuts and bruises, but an ambulance spokesman said her injuries were thought to be minor, although she may need hospital treatment.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene, and firefighters righted the vehicle.