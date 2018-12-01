Train disruption in Sussex after ‘trespass incident’ in Havant

Southern train services in Sussex this morning may be cancelled, delayed or revised, following a ‘trespass incident’ in Havant.

Services between London Victoria, Brighton, Horsham, Portsmouth Harbour, Southampton Central, Littlehampton and Portsmouth and Southsea are reportedly affected.

Rail passengers in Sussex are advised to check their journey before they travel today (Saturday, December 1)

A spokesman for National Rail said: “A trespass incident was reported earlier this morning in the Havant area. Emergency services attended this incident, and lines have now reopened.

“However, whilst services recover, trains through Havant may continue to be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

Disruption is expected until 10am, National Rail said.

It said Southern customers can use their tickets on Stagecoach buses at no additional charge.

Passengers can check their journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Trespassing on the railway is illegal and dangerous and people can be taken to court and face a £1,000 fine, Network Rail says on its website.

If you see someone trespassing on the railway, please call British Transport Police (BTP) on 0800 40 50 40, text 61016 or dial 999.

