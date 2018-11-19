Traffic reports across Sussex

Here's where to avoid if you're driving through Sussex this morning (Monday November 19).
Shoreham
The A27 Old Shoreham Road is closed from Lancing to Hangleton.
There is also slow traffic in North Lancing.
Worthing
There is slow traffic on the A259 Brighton Road.
Slow traffic Long Furlong, from Findon to Clapham
Eastbourne
On the A27 Lewes Road, traffic is queuing from Milton Street up to the roundabout and also up to Cop Hall Roundabout
Horsham
Slow traffic is being reported on the A24 up to Dorking Road
Chichester
Queuing traffic is reported on the A286 from Basin Road up to Needlemakers
Have we missed anything? Call 01243 534156 with any updates