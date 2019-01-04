Three Fishes collision: Wetherspoons reveals extent of damage to pub

A spokesman for Wetherspoons has revealed the extent of the damage to The Three Fishes pub after last night's collision.

Two pedestrians in their seventies were seriously injured after the accident involving a car driven by an 89-year-old woman, which went into the front of the Chapel Road pub in Worthing.

A car hit The Three Fishes pub in Chapel Road, Worthing, yesterday evening

The accident happened at around 5.20pm, and the road was closed while emergency services treated the injured.

This morning, police issued a witness appeal - and now, a spokesman for Wetherspoons, which runs the pub, has also released a statement.

Eddie Gershon said the pub was 'effectively closed for a couple of hours' after the incident, and that a member of staff 'dealt with the situation well and helped the emergency services as much as he could'. He claimed that a family with young children who were customers saw what happened.

He described the damage to the building as 'moderate', including some 'dents and scratches' to a pillar outside the entrance, which would need repairing - but there was no major structural damage.

The pub is open as usual today, he confirmed.