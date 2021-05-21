These roads in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond are set to be closed in the next 10 days
These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and the rest of West Sussex before the end of May.
This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.
London Road, Albourne: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 27
Nyton Road, Aldingbourne: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 26
New Road Eastbound, Angmering: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 6
Spear Hill, Ashington: Tree cutting and OH cabling. Road Closure. BT – May 17 to June 7
Bersted Street, Bognor Regis: Refurbishment of traffic light, poles and replacement pedestrian refuge islands. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 10 to May 28
Chequer Lane, Bosham: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – May 25 to May 27
West Burton Road, Bury: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 26
Florence Road, Chichester: Emergency gas repairs. Road Closure. SGN – May 18 to May 26
Terminus Road, Chichester: Planned maintenance of streetlight column. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 27 to May 27
Wellington Road, Chichester: Reception pit to allow horizontal directional drilling under A286 and College Lane. Road Closure. Southern Water – April 6 to May 28
Drift Lane, Chidham And Hambrook: Mini Dig to maintain track quality. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – May 22 to May 23
London Road, Coldwaltham: To allow tamping machine to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – May 26 to May 27
North Road, Crawley: Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure. SGN – September 21 to May 28
Rutherford Way, Crawley: Lay new water main. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21
Whittle Way, Crawley: Lay new water main. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21
Hollist Lane, Easebourne: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 24
Selham Road, Easebourne: Reconstruction of Ambersham Bridge. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to July 16
Tide Way, East Wittering: Repair frame and cover in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 21 to May 21
Barnham Road, Eastergate: Replace damaged manhole frame and cover in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 24 to May 25
Elmers Marsh Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 24
Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath: Renew leaking washout. Road Closure. South East Water – May 18 to May 21
Fox Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay drinking water main, install new bypass arrangement, connections and install new valves. Road Closure. South East Water – April 6 to July 16
Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: In conjunction with water mains renewal scheme on Fox Hill. Road Closure. . South East Water – April 6 to July 16
Horn Lane, Henfield: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 20 to May 21
Broadhurst Manor Road, Horsted Keynes: New water main connection. Road Closure. South East Water – May 24 to May 28
Freshfield Lane, Horsted Keynes: Replace CSG valve. Road Closure. South East Water – May 24 to June 4
Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Pookbourne Lane junction to the A2300. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to July 26
Emms Lane, Itchingfield: To on/off track Road Rail Vehicle and allow tamping machine to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – May 26 to May 27
First Avenue, Lancing: Replace 4 way link box for new service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – May 17 to May 21
Brighton Road, Lancing: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 19 to June 5
Linchmere Road, Linchmere: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 25
Liphook Road, Linchmere: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 25
Hickmans Lane, Lindfield Urban: Repair leaking water main. Road Closure. South East Water – May 19 to May 24
Wharf Road To Ferry Road, Littlehampton: Repainting of existing pedestrian footbridge across river. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to May 28
South Terrace, Littlehampton: 24hr road closure to all traffic including cyclists for COVID 19 social distancing safety measures. Road Closure. Arun District Council – August 3 to September 30
Lyminster Road Roundabout, Littlehampton: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 9
Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall: New pole in verge. Road Closure. BT – May 24 to May 26
June Lane, Midhurst: Tree works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 27 to May 31
Old Holbrook, North Horsham: Reset joint box and/or manhole frame and cover. Road Closure. BT – May 20 to May 21
Pagham Road, Pagham: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 21 to May 21
Park Road, Petworth: Roofing repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Carpentry & Building Ltd – May 17 to June 4
Bartons Lane To Angel Street, Petworth: Rebuilding, renovation, foundation work along a section of wall. Road Closure. Traditional Stone – February 1 to September 30
Swan Bridge, Pulborough: Works to strengthen bridge arch and repair stonework to arches and faces. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 26 to August 6
Steyning Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Upgrade the VRS. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to May 26
Mill Lane, Sidlesham: Lay new gas service. Road Closure. SGN – May 24 to May 28
Crays Lane, Thakeham: Renew leaking AV. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 25 to May 27
Yapton Lane, Walberton: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 21 to May 21
Eastergate Lane, Walberton: In conjunction with permit BC008WC3N958Y01 to access the underground structure for new fibre connection Road Closure. BT – May 25 to May 25
West Walberton Lane, Walberton: Access required to underground structure for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – May 25 to May 25
Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Installation of new pumped sewer and associated air valve. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 22 to July 9
Hollist Lane, Woolbeding: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 24 to May 24
Fulbeck Avenue, Worthing: Simultaneous night road closures at Yeoman Road, Durrington Lane and The Boulevard for resurfacing and line marking. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 19 to May 22