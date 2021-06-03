These roads are set to be closed in Worthing, Shoreham, Littlehampton and beyond in the next two weeks

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Lidsey Road, Aldingbourne: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 16 to June 17

New Road Eastbound, Angmering: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 6

New Road Eastbound, Angmering: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 8 to June 10

Rustington Bypass Eastbound, Angmering: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 8 to June 10

Rustington Bypass Westbound, Angmering: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 8 to June 10

Slough Green Lane, Ansty And Staplefield: Repair to Low Voltage mains cable affecting customers supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – May 30 to June 4

Street Lane, Ardingly: New connection to water main. Road Closure. South East Water – June 14 to June 18

Handcross Road, Balcombe: Works by BT. Road Closure. BT – June 14 to June 16

Cowfold Road, Bolney: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 3 to June 5

Keymer Road, Burgess Hill: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – June 10 to June 11

Needlemakers, Chichester: Repair frame and cover in carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 8 to June 9

Wellington Road, Chichester: Reception pit to allow horizontal directional drilling under A286 and College Lane. Road Closure. Southern Water – April 6 to June 9

Winterbourne Road 70 To 78, Chichester: New cycleway provision on grass verge between Winterbourne Road and development on Lloyd Road. Footway Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 1 to June 11

Fernbeds Lane, Compton: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – June 7 to June 7

Pitlands Lane And Piglegged Road, Compton: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – June 7 to June 7

Kent Street, Cowfold: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 14 to June 16

Rutherford Way, Crawley: Lay new water main on Gatwick Road. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21

Tangmere Road, Crawley: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 16 to June 16

Whittle Way, Crawley: Lay new water main on Gatwick Road. Road Closure. Southern Water – May 13 to June 21

High Street, Duncton: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 15 to June 16

Selham Road, Easebourne: Reconstruction of Ambersham Bridge. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 6 to July 16

Church Lane, East Grinstead: Expose buried cable to carry out repair. Road Closure. BT – June 7 to June 8

College Lane, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 14 to June 15

Turners Hill Road, East Grinstead: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 15 to June 16

West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead: Emergency Gas Escape in progress. Road Closure. SGN – May 23 to June 9

Old Worthing Road, East Preston: Access/egress of Track Machine also Rail Drop. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 15 to June 18

Clay Lane, Funtington: Access required to multiple telegraph poles via a hoist to provide new service. Road Closure. BT – June 11 to June 11

Fox Hill, Haywards Heath: Lay drinking water main, install new bypass arrangement, connections and install new valves. Road Closure. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Hurstwood Lane, Haywards Heath: In conjunction with water mains renewal scheme on Fox Hill. Road Closure. South East Water – April 6 to July 16

Freshfield Lane, Horsted Keynes: Replace CSG valve. Road Closure. South East Water – May 24 to June 11

Keysford Lane, Horsted Keynes: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – June 15 to June 17

B2145 Brimfast Lane To Green Lane, Hunston: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 17 to June 19

Selsey Road, Hunston: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 17 to June 19

New Way Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – June 16 to June 17

Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Pookbourne Lane junction to the A2300 - night time closure. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 4 to July 26

Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield: Access required to the underground structure for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – June 4 to June 7

Glasshouse Lane, Kirdford: Repair edge erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 11 to June 11

Hollycombe Lane, Linch: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. South East Water – June 15 to June 16

Camelsdale Road, Linchmere: Repair leaking water main. Road Closure. South East Water – May 27 to June 5

East Street, Littlehampton: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 10 to June 12

Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: To allow tamper to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 6 to June 7

Lyminster Road Roundabout, Littlehampton: Widening of the A259 between Highdown Drive and Horsham Road, and between Station Road Angmering and the A280 in Rustington. Works under lane narrowing with speed restriction, intermittent light use dates to be agreed, night closures tba. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – August 8 to May 9

South Terrace, Littlehampton: 24hr road closure to all traffic including cyclists for COVID 19 social distancing safety measures. Road Closure. Arun District Council – August 3 to September 30

Toddington Lane, Littlehampton: To remove rail defect through level crossing and on/off track rrvs. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 5 to June 6

River Lane, Lodsworth: Access required for renewal of a pole and aerial cabling work on poles. Road Closure. BT – June 7 to June 7

Sea Lane, Middleton-On-Sea: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 4 to June 4

A259 Eastbound, Oving: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 7 to June 8

Drayton Lane, Oving: Access/Egress machine and materials. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 13 to June 14

Lower Bognor Road, Pagham: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 8 to June 10

Bartons Lane To Angel Street, Petworth: Rebuilding, renovation, foundation work along a section of wall. Road Closure. Traditional Stone – February 1 to September 30

Park Road, Petworth: Road Closure to undertake roofing repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Carpentry & Building Ltd – May 17 to June 4

Church Hill, Pulborough: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 10 to June 10

Swan Bridge, Pulborough: Works to strengthen bridge arch and repair stonework to arches and faces. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – April 26 to August 6

Canhouse Lane, Rogate: Repair leaking water main. Road Closure. South East Water – June 1 to June 4

Lynwick Street, Rudgwick: Tree cutting near power line. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 15 to June 15

New Road, Rustington: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 9 to June 11

Adur Bridge Roundabout, Shoreham-By-Sea: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 4 to June 5

Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: To allow tamping machine to work. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – June 15 to June 17

B2145 Chichester Road To Brimfast Lane, Sidlesham: Road stud removal prior to Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 17 to June 19

Reeds Lane, Southwater: Installation of a new electricity supply. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – June 1 to June 4

Southwick Square, Southwick: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 3 to June 4

Monastery Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 7 to June 7

Breakneck Lane, Stoughton: Replace decayed pole. Road Closure. BT – June 7 to June 7

Chantry Lane, Sullington: Carriageway Pothole Repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 7 to June 7

Sullington Lane, Sullington: Repair edge erosion. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 7 to June 7

Crays Lane, Thakeham: Lay new gas connection. Road Closure. SGN – June 14 to June 18

East Street, Turners Hill: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 15 to June 15

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Installation of new pumped sewer and associated air valve and wash out chambers. Road Closure. Southern Water – February 22 to July 9

Smock Alley, West Chiltington: Access to underground structure for new fibre connection. Road Closure. BT – June 9 to June 9

Station Approach, West Hoathly: New connection to water main. Road Closure. South East Water – June 1 to June 7

Hambrook Hill North, Westbourne: Carriageway Surface Dressing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 13 to July 14

New Road, Westbourne: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 16 to June 16

The Grove, Westbourne: Replace manhole cover. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 17 to June 17

High Street, Worthing: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 7 to June 9