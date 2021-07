IKEA pulls out of building store in Lancing

Walk 60 miles with your dog in June: Former Littlehampton Carnival Queen completes Cancer Research UK challenge in memory of her father

News you can trust since 1893

Walk 60 miles with your dog in June: Former Littlehampton Carnival Queen completes Cancer Research UK challenge in memory of her father

Call for more police in Littlehampton after incident at café bistro and bar

Age UK: Littlehampton clubs up and running in new location

3 Peaks Challenge: Thousands of pounds raised in memory of popular Littlehampton GP

More calls to save ‘much-loved’ Littlehampton tree from being cut down by council

Littlehampton likened to South Los Angeles amid crime and anti-social behaviour

IKEA pulls out of building store in Lancing

Currently there is no traffic and travel news to update you on.