Sussex travel: Your morning update for Thursday, January 20

A283 Washington Road – the road between Storrington and Washington is partially blocked due to an accident involving two cars near Barns Farm Lane. Reports say that traffic is coping well.

Berwick – there are reports of slow traffic due to an accident on Common Lane between the A27 and Station Road.

A259 Peacehaven – there is slow traffic on A259 South Coast Road Westbound before Sussex Way.

Sussex traffic

A27 near Lewes – one lane is closed due to construction both ways from Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction) to A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

A27 westbound before the Ashcombe roundabout – there is queuing traffic to the ongoing roadworks.

A27 Worthing – slow traffic has been reported again both ways on the A27 before the Toby Carvery.

A272 between Buxted and Hadlow Down – the temporary lights at the roadworks have been reported as not working.

A272 at Haywards Heath – roadworks with temporary lights are continuing to cause delays from all directions. This is due to water main work on A272 at B2184 Tylers Green.

A22 near East Grinstead – there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on the A22 London Road at Halsford Green.

Chichester – there is queueing traffic on the A27 Eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), as well as queueing traffic on A27 Chichester By-Pass Eastbound before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout).

A23 near Bolney – temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on London Road between Ryecroft Road and A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross). Drivers can expect delays.

C7 / Piddinghoe Road at Rodmell – there are temporary traffic signals because of a burst water main.