Sussex travel: Your morning update for Saturday, August 7
Here’s your morning travel update for Sussex on Saturday, August 7.
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 11:24 am
Traffic has been seen on Birdham Road northbound near Lewes this morning.
Delays are also expected on the Chichester Bypass heading towards Stockbridge Roundabout from Whyke Roundabout.
There is heavy traffic on the A27 westbound heading towards Crossbush Roundabout.
Delays are expected on the A275 by Lewes due to flooding.
Roadworks in Polegate has resulted in traffic on Eastbourne Road and the Polegate Bypass heading towards the A27.