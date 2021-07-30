Sussex travel: Your morning update for Friday, July 30

Travel news

There are reports of an accident on the A21.

The incident happened near Stream Lane near Battle.

The road is also closed due to emergency repairs on the A272 both ways between Picts Lane and Wineham Lane.

A lorry overturned around 8.30pm last night and spilt tar onto the road. The road is expected to remain closed into the weekend, the AA reports.

Some roads across Sussex are affected by various ongoing works.

Temporary traffic signals are in place due to telecoms work on Piddinghoe Road both ways around River Side Farm, which is affecting traffic travelling between Lewes and Newhaven.

There are temporary traffic lights in Eastbourne’s High Street, at the junction of Borough Lane and Church Street which are causing delays.

There are temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B2123 Falmer Road near Ovingdean Road.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on the A265 at Stonegate Turnoff in Burwash.

Elsewhere, there are temporary traffic lights in place due to telecoms work on A268 Landgate at Military Road in Rye.

The AA also reports that there are temporary traffic signals due to construction on A259 Exceat Bridge near the Cuckmere Inn.

There are also temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A259 Eastbourne Road at Manor Road North.

Elsewhere in the county, a lane is closed due to electricity work on A259 Kingsway eastbound at A2023 Hove Street.

Temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction on A27 at Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout).