Sussex travel: your evening update for Thursday, July 29

Drivers are facing delays in and around the Chichester bypass, the AA said. There are gas main works on the A286 Birdham Road.

There is slow traffic on A27 The Causeway Eastbound at The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout).

Heavy traffic is being reported on A259 Roundstone By-Pass Road both ways at Roundstone Lane in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

There are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on Sompting By-Pass Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). The average speed is ten mph.

Queueing traffic is being reported on A27 Upper Brighton Road both ways at A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Travel time is around ten minutes.

There are delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A270 Upper Shoreham Road (Southwick / Holmbush turn off) and Upper Boundstone Lane. The average speed is 15 mph.

A283 Steyning Road is partially blocked northbound with heavy traffic due to a two vehicle crash around A27 Shoreham By-Pass (Steyning turn off) on the flyover.

There is slow traffic on the A27 between Lewes and Falmer.

There is also slow traffic being reported around Brighton seafront.

Queueing traffic is being reported on A27 Eastbound at Pound Lane (Berwick village turn off) in the construction area. There are temporary traffic lights in place.

There is slow traffic on A2270 Polegate By Pass Northbound at High Street. Travel time is around ten minutes.

Slow traffic is being reported on A21 Sedlescombe Road at A2100 Junction Road. It is reported to be holiday traffic.

There is queueing traffic on A267 Southbound in Cross In Hand in the construction area. There are temporary traffic lights in place around the water main works.

The A272 Curtains Hill is partially blocked both ways with slow traffic due to accident involving a motorbike and a car near Five Chimneys Lane.

There are delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on Crawley Road Westbound between A264 and A264 (Rusper Road roundabout). The average speed is five mph.

Slow traffic is being reported due to people on the road on A2004 College Road at Crawley College. Motorists are being warned to approach with care.

The A23 Crawley Avenue Southbound is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a stalled vehicle around Gossops Drive. It is affecting traffic heading towards Pease Pottage.

The B2105 Hailsham Road is partially blocked with slow traffic both ways due to an accident around Sharnfold Farm. A car has gone into a hedge.