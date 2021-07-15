Sussex travel: Your evening update for Thursday, July 15

Traffic news

In Lewes, on the A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic from just after the Ashcombe roundabout through to the Southerham roundabout.

There are delays on all approaches on the A26 at Earwig Corner.

In Polegate on the A27 westbound and A2270 northbound there is slow and queuing traffic through to the roadworks.

At Drusillas junction on the A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic.

In Arundel, on the A27 eastbound there is queuing traffic towards the Ford Road roundabout.

The A27 Chichester bypass is slow with queuing traffic both ways between the Stockbridge and Portfield roundabouts.