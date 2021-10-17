Sussex travel: your evening update for Sunday, October 17

There are delays being reported on the A27 Warren Road both ways from the A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to the A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner), the AA said.

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing are being reported on Crockhurst Hill Eastbound between A27 Crockhurst Hill and A27. The average speed is 10 mph.

There are delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on Chichester Road Eastbound between the A27 Arundel Road and the A27 The Causeway. The average speed is 15 mph.

Traffic news

There is an emergency road closure on the A285 High Street Duncton between south of the entrance to Seaford College and the junction of Beechwood Lane following a slippage of earth over a culvert that spans beneath the carriageway.

Businesses remain open and signs in place to aid with the diversion.

No trains will run between London Victoria and East Croydon while Network Rail South East carry out works this weekend, Southern Rail said.

From today all Southeastern services will be operated by SE Trains Ltd, a subsidiary of the Government’s operator, DOHL, a company spokesman said.

He added: “We will continue to be known as Southeastern across our stations and trains.

“There will be no changes in our day-to-day services, our timetables, or our customer services, as a result of the transfer.

“Southeastern remain proud to serve passengers and communities across London, Kent and East Sussex and is committed to providing accessible and comfortable journeys for all.