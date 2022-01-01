Sussex travel: your evening update for Saturday, January 1
Your update for travel in Sussex on the evening of Saturday, January 1.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 5:15 pm
There is heavy traffic on the A23 northbound from Muddleswood through to Sayers Common.
The average speed on the road is 10mph, according to The AA.
Traffic has been seen on the A272 eastbound by the junction with Worthing Road.
Overall, roads across Sussex are relatively quiet this evening.