Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, May 17

Slow traffic has been reported on the A27 in East Sussex. According to reports, there are delays by Southerham Roundabout in Lewes. Travel time is said to be around ten minutes.

Further delays are also building on the A26 towards the roundabout, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, there is queueing traffic eastbound on the A27 Polegate bypass at Brown Jack Avenue (The Thoroughbred Inn). This is due to roadworks and lane closures in place.

Sussex evening travel update for Monday, May 17

In West Sussex, slow traffic has been reported westbound on the A27 Upper Brighton Road at Shoreham, between the A283 Steyning Road (Steyning turn off) to Eighth Avenue (Sompting).

This is also due to roadworks and a lane closure in place.

Other traffic incidents this evening include a collision in Lewes Crescent, Kemptown, Brighton. The collision is causing delays on the A259, between Brighton beach and the marina.