Sussex travel: Your evening update for Monday, July 12

Traffic news

On the A27 at the Drusillas junction, the roadworks with three-way temporary lights are continuing to cause delays especially eastbound from Selmeston.

In Bevendean, Southall Avenue is partly blocked westbound due to an incident between Colbourne Avenue and Natal Road.

The Met Office has issued a warning that there will continue to be ‘burst of heavy rain’ tonight so you should allow extra time for any journeys.

There is reported flooding from on the A272 from Wisborough to Billingshurst.

In Newhaven, Avis Way industrial estate is flooded.

On the B2192, The Broyle is partly blocked both ways due to an incident near Finger Post Cottages.

Southern Rail said lightning damage on the line between Hastings and Ashford International means trains may be cancelled or delayed, buses are running instead.