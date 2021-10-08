Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, October 8
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Friday, October 8.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 4:35 pm
Here’s your evening travel update for Sussex on Friday, October 8.
Motorists are expected to face delays on the A27 by Alfriston and Polegate due to ongoing roadworks.
Patches of traffic have been seen on the Chichester Bypass heading in both directions.
Traffic has been reported on the A27 eastbound approaching Offington Lane and in both directions on the A24 by Offington.
There is traffic once again on the A27 westbound approaching the junction with Sompting Road, Worthing.