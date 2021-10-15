Sussex travel: Your evening update for Friday, October 15

Traffic news

The county’s main roads are reporting congestion in some parts this evening,

There are delays on the A2270 Polegate Bypass northbound at A27 Lewes Road (The Thoroughbred Inn) in the construction area. Lane closures are in place.

According to the AA, there are delays on the A22 Hailsham Bypass southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

There is also queueing traffic on the A27 eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) with congestion to Hollingbury. Travel time is around 20 minutes.

A road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident on the B2123 both ways between A27 Falmer Hill (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction) and Bexhill Road.

Queueing traffic is being reported on Hollingdean Road eastbound at Popes Folly in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

There are delays on the A259 High Street both ways at East Street.

The AA is reporting delays on the A27 Old Shoreham Road westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

There is queueing traffic on the A27 both ways at Sompting Road (Toby Carvery/Lyons Farm traffic lights) with congestion to Durrington.

The A24 is backed up to Findon Valley and travel time is from Findon Valley is around 10 minutes.

Very slow traffic is being reported on the A259 New Road both ways from A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) to B2140 Station Road in the construction area.