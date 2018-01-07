Sussex travel: Sunday, January 7, 2018

A road traffic collision and bus replacement services are among some of the reasons for slower travel today (Sunday, January 7).

On the A22 at Uckfield, there have been reports of a road traffic accident.

Traffic reports indicate the collision happened between Knowle Lane and Harvey’s Lane, with the road closed both ways as a result.

One lane has been closed between junction five and junction six of the M25, according to traffic reports, due to a stalled vehicle.

On the trains, planned engineering work means all lines between Bognor Regis and Chichester/Ford are closed affecting services between Bognor Regis and Barnham/Littlehampton and London Victoria.

Until 7.30am on Sunday, buses were replacing trains between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton/Barnham.

Buses will also run between Chichester and Littlehampton.