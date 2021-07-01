Sussex traffic update: Thursday, July 1

Motorists are facing delays following a collision in Billingshurst this morning. Two cars have reportedly collided on the A272 Newbridge Road.

The incident happened at about 6am but, according to reports, traffic is still slow and queuing in the area.

Traffic is slow and queuing along the Chichester Bypass this morning. There are also delays on the A27 at Fishbourne.

Traffic stock image

In Eastbourne, Terminus Road remains closed due to construction works in the area. Traffic does not appear to be affected and bus services three and 99 have been diverted as a result.

Temporary traffic signals remain in place in Lewes due to construction on A26 Malling Down. Traffic is being affected between Uckfield and Lewes.

Delays should be expected on the A27 at Worthing. From Offington Lane to Sompting Road. Temporary traffic signals have been put in place in Offington Lane.