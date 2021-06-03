Sussex evening travel bulletin for Thursday, June 3

Traffic

A couple of accidents, a fallen tree, and congestion are affecting the county’s roads.

According to the AA, the road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to a fallen tree on Rock Road both ways between A24 London Road and B2139 Thakeham Road.

Motorists should approach with care. The incident is affecting traffic travelling between Pulborough and Steyning.

There is slow traffic on the A259 Littlehampton Road both ways from B2140 Station Road to A280 Angmering Bypass (Blue Star Roundabout) in the construction area, with lane closures in place.

The road is also partially blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident on the B2145 Selsey Road both ways between The Anchor Inn and The Petrol Station. There are reports a car has gone into a wall.

The incident is affecting traffic travelling between Chichester and Selsey.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on the A259 Kings Road both ways between Brunswick Square and A23 Old Steine (Palace Pier) in Brighton, with delays along the seafront.

The road is also partially blocked with slow traffic due to an accident on Manor Hill both ways between Manor Way and Freshfield Road, which is affecting traffic travelling between Brighton Racecourse and East Brighton Park.

According to the AA, there is slow traffic on the A27 Westbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout) in the construction area. There is a lane closure in place.