Suspected drink-driver arrested after crashing through railings

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver last night (Saturday, December 8) after a car was spotted off the side of the road and in a bush.
PC Gareth Evers, based in East Sussex, said he assisted Lewes Police with the incident, which happened in Lewes.
He tweeted pictures appearing to show a vehicle in a bush behind a damaged fence by the roadside.
He added: “Popped over to assist Lewes Police with a call last night.
“No prizes for guessing what caused this.
“Yet another drink driver off the road, literally!”