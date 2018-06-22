Roads closed as air ambulance attends Felpham crash

Sussex police has confirmed a cyclist, in her 70s, was trapped beneath a lorry following a collision at the Felpham Way junction earlier today.

A spokesman said emergency services were called at 9.24am to the junction of the A259 Felpham Way with Felpham Road and Downsview Road, Bognor Regis, after a lorry and a cyclist were in collision.

They added that the female cyclist has suffered potentially life-changing but not life-threatening leg injuries in the incident.

Nearby roads have been closed and The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance is in attendance.

Anyone who saw what happened, has dash-cam footage of the collision or other relevant information, is asked to contact police online at HERE or phone 101, quoting serial 395 of 22/06.