Road closures: three for Arun drivers this week
Drivers in and around Arun will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8.56am December 30 2021 to 4.30pm January 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Chichester Road Arundel, verge works for SSEPD.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A27, from 8pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Causeway Arundel, portable signal works for Openreach.
• A27, from 9pm January 10 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Arundel Road Hammerpot, lane closure for works for Openreach. National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.