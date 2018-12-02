Rail disruption and roadworks – all the Sussex travel news you need to know

Heading out in Sussex today? Here is all the travel information you need to know.

ROADS:

- Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed on the M25 from 10.30pm tonight until 5am tomorrow due to roadworks. There will be two of four lanes closed, anticlockwise between junctions J2 and J1A.

- All lanes will be closed on the M25 anticlockwise entry slip at junction J1A from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow due to roadworks.

- All lanes will be closed on the M25 anticlockwise between junctions J1A and J31 from 10pm tonight until 5am tomorrow due to emergency roadworks.

RAILS:

- Urgent repairs to the track are taking place between Eastbourne and Polegate. This has resulted in all lines being blocked, National Rail said.

- Buses are replacing trains between Polegate and Brighton/Haywards Heath due to planned engineering work.

- Engineering work is taking place between Brighton Haywards Heath and Polegate/Seaford, closing all lines.

As a result, buses will replace trains between Brighton and Seaford/Polegate as well as between Haywards Heath/Lewes and Polegate/Plumpton.

- Engineering work is taking place between Arundel and Brighton, closing some lines. Buses will replace trains between Barnham/Littlehampton and Brighton.

- Engineering work is taking place between Horsham and Arundel, closing all lines between these stations. As a result, buses will be provided to run between Horsham and Barnham/Littlehampton/Bognor Regis.

- Amended Gatwick Express service today. Engineering work is taking place between Purley and Three Bridges all weekend, closing various lines. Gatwick Express will operate a half hourly train service.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel using the Journey Planner.

