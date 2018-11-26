Rail delays between Barnham and Worthing due to ‘points failure’ at Arundel

Rail passengers are still facing major disruption this evening due to a fault with the signalling system at Arundel.

The fault, known as a ‘points failure’, has resulted in some lines being blocked.

A fault with the signalling system at Arundel is causing delays on the railway line between Barnham and Worthing this evening

Passengers are facing delays and cancellations between Barnham and Worthing and in the Brighton area. Southern said disruption was expected until 8pm now.

It said all lines had been reopened and that services were beginning to return to normal, however were still ‘heavily disrupted’.

A spokesman said: “Earlier today, Network Rail had confirmed a technical fault with the signalling system in the Arundel area, known as a ‘points failure’.

“Network Rail engineers arrived on site shortly after 5.30pm and assessed the situation further.

“As of 6pm, the fault has been rectified and trains are now permitted to run along with route as usual.

“Please bare in mind that due to the displacement of train crew and carriages, alterations may continue as the evening progresses until we get things back to where they need to be.”

Southern said train services running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

There is also no regular service between Brighton and Southampton Central. Southampton Central to Brighton services will terminate at Bognor Regis, Barnham or Littlehampton. Brighton to Southampton Central services will start from Littlehampton, Barnham and Bognor Regis.

Littlehampton to Brighton and Brighton to Littlehampton services will also not run, Southern said.

Southern is advising passengers to allow extra time to reach their destination, and to re-check their required service prior to boarding.

Valid Southern tickets are valid for travel on the following operators at no additional cost:

Brighton & Hove buses between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea

Stagecoach bus number 700 between Shoreham-by-Sea and Chichester

Check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.