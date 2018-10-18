Person hit by a train at Hassocks – no rail service between Haywards Heath and Brighton

The railway line between Haywards Heath and Brighton is closed after a person was been hit by a train at Hassocks, Southern Rail said.

British Transport Police confirmed a person was pronounced dead at the scene after its officers were called at 3.30pm to an incident on the Brighton Mainline.

Southern Rail said: “We regret to report that a person has been hit by a train between Haywards Heath and Brighton. All trains in this area are at a stand, and the power to the lines switched off whilst Network Rail Response Staff and the British Transport Police attend to this tragic incident.”

The rail operator said train services running between the stations may be cancelled or delayed, and disruption is expected until 8pm (October 18).

No trains will run between Haywards Heath and Brighton, and this includes Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Preston Park.

Services are able to serve Wivelsfield to and from Lewes – and Southern said customers from Burgess Hill may wish to use Wivelsfield as an alternative, as it is a 20 minute walk away.

Southern said train tickets could be used on Metrobus and Brighton & Hove Buses between the stations, and that it was putting on a rail replacement bus services.

It said where possible, Southern and Thameslink services will be diverted to run between Three Bridges and Haywards Heath, and to Brighton via Lewes or Horsham. Some services will terminate at either Three Bridges or Haywards Heath and begin their next journeys back towards London from there, the rail operator said.

Southern services from London Victoria which normally split at Haywards Heath will not run to Littlehampton and instead run whole through to Lewes and Eastbourne.

Services from Littlehampton which normally join the Eastbourne trains at Haywards Heath will be cancelled.

Gatwick Express services will run between Victoria and Gatwick only.

Southern Rail added: “During major disruption, train crew and carriages will often not be in the correct places to start their next journeys on time. There can often be a crew shortages. This is because staff have a maximum number of hours they are able to work. Although at times it seems as though trains are available to run, there may not be enough staff available to drive or work on the train, and therefore services will be cancelled.”

If you or someone close to you has been affected by this incident contact the Samaritans on 116 123 free on any phone.

