Nine-day Brighton Main Line closure – here is everything you need to know

Network Rail is carrying out major engineering works on the Brighton Main Line – closing the line between Three Bridges and Brighton and Three Bridges to Lewes for nine days.

The ‘essential works’ are part of its railway line improvement plan. Read more here: Nine-day mainline closure to affect Brighton and Hove commuters

No direct trains will run between Three Bridges and Brighton and Three Bridges to Lewes.

There will be two trains per hour, which will run from Brighton to London Victoria via Littlehampton with extended journey times, Network Rail has said today. Replacement buses will also run.

For full details and to register for alerts visit www.BrightonMainline.co.uk

