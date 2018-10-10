Multiple-car accident on A27 near Lyons Farm in Worthing causes traffic

An accident involving multiple cars on the A27 near Lyons Farm in Worthing is causing traffic.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened in the left-hand lane of the Sompting Bypass heading westbound, just before the Lyons Farm junction.

The air bags of one of the vehicles had been deployed, and at least three police cars and two ambulances at the scene, the eyewitness said.

The left-hand lane was cordoned off, and traffic was being channeled into the right-hand lane.

The traffic is queueing on the A27 in both directions from A24 Warren Road at the Grove Lodge Roundabout to Grinstead Lane and the Manor House roundabout.