Motorcyclist injured in A29 Shripney Road collision

Sussex Police has confirmed a motorcyclist was injured in a collision on the A29 Shripney Road this morning.

A spokesman said officers were called to the incident at 7.36am which saw a Toyota Yaris car and an Armstrong motorcycle in collision.

It was at the junction with Shripney Lane, Shripney, near Bognor Regis, they added, and the road was briefly closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The spokesman said: "The motorcyclist sustained leg and hand injuries, not believed to be serious."

In other traffic news the A27 remains closed after a cyclist was in collision with a vehicle earlier this morning and a major road in Midhurst is also shut due to a sinkhole.