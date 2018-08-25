Man rescued from sea after boat capsizes in Pagham

A man has been rescued from the sea after a boat capsized near Pagham.

According to the Selsey coastguard, the team was paged at around 12.50pm yesterday with reports of a capsized boat and one person in the waters near Pagham Yacht Club.

READ MORE: Large police presence in West End Way in Sompting

Superglue on children’s play equipment reports have been investigated by the council

Sussex Police must respond to Crystal Palace fans over ‘knives and knuckledusters’ claims

Police catch burglars in Worthing after ‘fast paced’ hunt

A spokesman said: “The Selsey Inshore Lifeboat was launched and recovered the casualty from the water and brought the casualty and vessel ashore.

“Littlehampton Coastguard Team were also tasked but were stood down on route as we were on scene and no first aid was needed.

“Once the boat had been recovered and all was ok we were stood down to return back to station.

“In an emergency out at sea, on the beach or along the coast dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”