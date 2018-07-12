Man could have ‘life-changing injuries’ after hit-and-run

A man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and-run incident in Wick.

Police are appealing for the driver of a small black car, possibly an Alfa Romeo or Vauxhall, was travelling east towards Worthing on the A259 when the incident happened at approximately 11.20pm on Wednesday, July 11, at the junction with Eldon Way. The car failed to stop and continued towards Worthing.

The victim, a 28-year-old man from Littlehampton, sustained serious, potentially life-changing leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

Officers are seeking the motorist and have urged him or her to get in touch. Anyone with information, or dash cam footage of the collision or the suspect vehicle, can call police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Dundas.

Garages that may have repaired a black vehicle consistent with being in collision with a person are also asked to make contact.