Long Furlong and Steyning Bypass clogged by temporary traffic lights

The Steyning Bypass and Long Furlong are among main roads currently blocked due to temporary traffic lights.

The A283 is very congested from the Bramber roundabout southbound towards the Adur flyover.

According to traffic reports, it is being caused by temporary traffic lights which are in a construction area on the main road.

Similarly, traffic on the A280 Long Furlong is being affected in both directions on the Findon roundabout due to temporary traffic lights.

In Worthing town centre, the westbound lane of Chesswood Road is affected due to temporary traffic lights around gas works.

This comes as recent gas works along Brighton Road caused comedian David Baddiel to sound off on Twitter.