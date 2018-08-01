Littlehampton RNLI rescue man from River Arun

The Littlehampton RNLI team have rescued a man in the River Arun as part of two searches for people in the water.

Both searches happened on Tuesday evening 31 July following calls from UK Coastguard and the police.

The first call was at 8.30pm, reporting a person in the River Arun.

The station’s D Class lifeboat Ray of Hope and volunteer crew launched ten minutes later and headed up the river towards the reported location, near Tortington, Arundel.

The search began along the river from Tortington to the A27 at Arundel.

The Fire and Rescue Service tasked the lifeboat to search up to the old road bridge in Arundel.

The casualty was located by the lifeboat crew on the west bank of the river by the old windmill and was escorted up the river bank to the A27 by a crew member and handed over to the Coastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station at 9.40pm.

While on the slipway, having returned from the first incident, the lifeboat and same crew were called to another incident by the UK Coastguard. This was sparked by a police report of someone shouting for help near Greatham Bridge on the River Arun.

The lifeboat launched and set course at just before 10pm. In fading light, an extensive search was conducted fifteen miles upriver from the from the lifeboat station, along the river and river banks between Greatham and Timberley bridges.

At 1.10am, the teams agreed that the search should be called off as it had proved inconclusive.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station at just before 1.30am, where it was refuelled and made ready for service.