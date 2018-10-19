Littlehampton Harbour boat wreck set to be recovered

The harbour board has announced when the boat wreck in Littlehampton Harbour will be recovered.

The boat sank at the entrance of Littlehampton Harbour this morning, and six people were rescued.

The Littlehampton Harbour Board said the retrieval operation will begin this afternoon. Harry Gregory, deputy harbour master, added that large commercial vessels cannot currently use the harbour, but none are expected until Monday.

The boat wreck near the entrance of Littlehampton Harbour

A statement released by the harbour board said: "Mariners are warned of a marked wreck between the Entrance Beacons of Littlehampton Harbour.

"The wreck is approximately 10 metres to the east of the West Pier Beacon, also known as the Drumhead at the end of the West Works. Wreck position 50o47.89N, 000o32.45W

"The 8.5m motor fishing vessel is on the seabed and is marked by two yellow buoys. The vessel’s antenna is visible at high water.

"Multicat operations are being mobilised with a 20m multicat workboat and dive team expected by early afternoon Friday 19th October 2018.

"Small and medium sized vessels can depart or enter the harbour safely by carefully navigating around the marked wreck which is situated on the west side of the channel just before the end of the West Pier. The harbour may be closed during later recovery operations.

"Owners, agents, charterers, marinas, yacht clubs and recreational sailing organisations should ensure that the contents of this notice are made known to the masters or persons in charge of their vessels or craft."