Littlehampton drivers spot road sign with a misprint – would you have noticed?
Littlehampton drivers were left confused when a new road sign directed them to ‘Rushington’.
Intended to say Rustington, the misprint was spotted earlier this week by residents, many of whom took to social media to have a chuckle about it.
West Sussex County Council has said it was down to ‘human error’ and has assured residents it will not cost them any money to rectify.
A spokesman said: “The sign was commissioned by the developer working on the nearby road scheme and it will be removed, corrected and reinstated as soon as possible.
“The error will cost neither the county council, nor the developer, anything and was clearly a case of human error. We would like to thank people for highlighting the mistake so it can be put right.”