Government announces £11.8m for new Lyminster Bypass

The £11.8m of Government funding will be used to construct the northern section of the Lyminster Bypass, roads minister Baroness Vere has announced today (Saturday, June 5).

The planned scheme will link up with the southern section of the bypass, which is currently under construction, to complete a new 1.1-mile single carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages.

The road will link a new junction on the A259 in Littlehampton to the A284 just south of the A27 at Crossbush, easing congestion, providing much-needed improvements to routes in and out of Littlehampton and supporting plans for 1,260 new homes and 700 new jobs in the region.

A photo of the escavated Fitzalan link road in March, when works were postponed. Picture: Persimmon Homes

Mrs Vere said: “Local residents deserve quicker, easier and more reliable journeys in and out of Littlehampton and around West Sussex, and that’s exactly what this scheme will deliver, along with new jobs, houses and safer and better journeys for cyclists and pedestrians.

“This Government is committed to levelling up transport across the country, so that no matter where you live, you can get around easily and safely.”

Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said the Department for Transport’s (DfT) financial backing for the project was excellent news.

She added: “It shows confidence in the scheme which is designed to provide strategic north-south access to and from the A27 for residents, businesses and visitors alike, address congestion and remove delays caused by the level crossing at Wick.”

Currently, journeys in and out of Littlehampton are often very slow along the narrow route into the town centre, with numerous delays caused by the Wick railway level crossing.

The proposed bypass would provide motorists and road-users with a shorter and less congested route, slashing journey times and avoiding the level crossing.

A 3m-wide shared cycle and footway will run along one side of the road and a signalised crossing will be built so cyclists, pedestrians and horse riders can safely cross.

Councillor Keith Glazier, chairman of Transport for the South East, said: “The planned Lyminster Bypass will provide a vital connection between Littlehampton and the A27.

“This investment will help boost economic growth, support new housing and jobs and will improve quality of life for local residents.

“A high-quality, reliable transport network is critical to our region’s economic recovery and future sustainable growth, so it’s good news that another of our top priority road schemes has received a major funding boost.