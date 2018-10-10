Four hospitalised in Worthing Lyons Farm collision on A27

Four people have been sent to hospital after a car accident on the A27 near Lyons Farm in Worthing.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to the Sompting Bypass at just before 8am to the collision involving two vehicles.

Two ambulances and one car were sent to the scene, where the five patients involved in the collision were out of their vehicles and walking around.

Four of them – three from one vehicle, one from the other – were taken to Worthing Hospital to be checked over after getting minor injuries in the collision, an ambulance spokesman said.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened in the left-hand lane of the bypass heading westbound, just before the Lyons Farm junction.

The air bags of one of the vehicles had been deployed, and at least three police cars were also in attendance, the eyewitness said.

The left-hand lane was cordoned off, and traffic was being channeled into the right-hand lane, causing traffic back to the Manor House roundabout in Lancing.

Ambulance crews left the scene at 9.15am.