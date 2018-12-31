Family pays tribute Christmas Day crash victim

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Littlehampton on Christmas Day have paid to tribute to her ‘inspirational’ character.

Samantha May had been crossing Ferry Road when she was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan X-Trail at about 5.12pm.

Samantha May. Op Holmer VlK5jusE6w0Iw3qhWrJl

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, who commenced CPR, the 37-year-old from Littlehampton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Samantha – also known as Sam or Sammy – was a daughter, a sister, an auntie and a friend to many.

Her family have released the following tribute:

“Samantha was one of a kind. ‘Unique, special and simply irreplaceable’ in the words of one of her close friends.

Samantha May. Op Holmer RhYk1gXO-Epioa_m1BBU

“She was beautiful - more than she knew, kind, generous, funny - hilarious at times. Her nephews Toby and Charlie will remember her as their crazy Auntie Sam, always smiling and cheerful.

“Sam was highly motivated and driven with a creative flare which gave inspiration to those she knew and loved. ‘Life is beautiful’ she would say, even when she or others were clouded by many of the evils or upsets of it.

“She had so many friends and was clearly loved by so many from the outpouring of love for her on Facebook. She was highly regarded at her place of work at British Airways too, with a reputation of being a joy to be around.

“Her hobbies were too numerous to mention, she could turn her mind to almost anything, be it writing poems, stories, etc but her main hobbies were sport-related. Everything she did, she excelled in, be it triathlons, marathons, iron-man swims or body building.

“She was so determined to be the best at whatever she did. She was fiercely competitive, yes with others, but mainly with herself.

“She strived for the perfect life, with love, job and health; always her own worst critic, questioning her abilities, she never really recognised all the things she had achieved in her life.

“She was taken far too soon and far too young. The life she had was lived to the full...She did so much but had so much more to do.

“All our hearts are breaking, and we wonder now how we will ever get over our huge loss. Love her or like her, she will never be forgotten.

“Samantha leaves behind her mother Tricia, sister Tanya, half-sister Martine and nephews Toby and Charlie, who she loved and adored.”

All are welcome to attend Samantha’s funeral, which takes place at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday January 16 at 1.40pm.

Her family have requested attendees wear bright colours – not black – and family flowers only.

Donations for a sport-related charity, which is yet to be decided, will be gratefully received.

Police are still appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with dash cam footage who was driving on Ferry Road between 5pm and 5.15pm that day, to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Holmer.

